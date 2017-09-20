On Tuesday Gigi Hadid closed out London Fashion Week with a star-studded show for her latest collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. The new line of Tommy x Gigi has a noticeable rocker vibe, with lots of plaid, leather and studded pieces. And once you sift through some of the edgier, “Gigi”-emblazoned items, there are actually a ton of really fun basics everyone should have in their closets. We found four pieces that will be your hero items for years to come. Here’s what we’re excited to buy, then wear again and again and again.

The Tartan Coat

Gigi loves this coat so much she was spotted out wearing it in London before the collection launched – and even opened the show wearing this long plaid overcoat. While it may come with a bit of a high price tag, the cost per wear will be pennies when you think about how much use you’ll get out of it. It can skew dressy or casual depending on what you layer it over, and a tartan print is nearly a neutral at this point.

Buy It! Gigi Hadid Mohair Wool Coat, $445; usa.tommy.com

The Plaid Flannel

A flannel shirt is a must in your wardrobe whether you have 100 perfectly worn-in button-ups or you’re just now going grunge. The mix of prints gives the top a fun twist and its perfectly proportioned oversize fit gives it that “this old thing?” cool vibe.

Buy It! Gigi Hadid Plaid Flannel Shirt, $129.50; usa.tommy.com

The Not-Too-Short Denim Short

It took us all summer to get our denim shorts to their perfectly destroyed state, and Gigi went ahead and made them for us. Buy this frayed, distressed pair now so you can spend next summer in the sun, not breaking in your cutoffs.

Buy It! Gigi Hadid Distressed Denim Short, $139.50; usa.tommy.com

The Black Sock Bootie

A suede boot goes with anything and is a great transitional piece between seasons. Plus, Gigi’s sock bootie design is on-trend, but not exaggerated, meaning you’ll be walking in these boots for years.

Buy It! Gigi Hadid Suede Heeled Bootie, $189.50; usa.tommy.com

What are you most excited to shop?