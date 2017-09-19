After a successful season last spring, Gigi Hadid is back with another specially designed collection for Tommy Hilfiger’s popular Tommy x Gigi line. And this time, she gave the sporty brand a tougher, rocker-chic edge, debuting the Tommy Now Rock Circus collection Tuesday to the delight of her fans across the world.

The model-designer debuted the line in London this year (she previous showed in N.Y.C. and L.A.) in a large circular “circus”-type venue, and as always, she opened the show, this year walking in a turtleneck crop top, long plaid coat and denim shorts.

Next down the catwalk were her sister Bella Hadid and brother Anwar Hadid, followed by a slew of top models including Joan Smalls, Presley Gerber, Hailey Baldwin, Sara Sampaio and more.

To coincide with the rocker vibe this season, Gigi paired lots of puffer overcoats with short-shorts, long hoodies with knee-length socks and topped off many looks with Gigi-emblazoned beanies and backstage passes on lanyards.

The brand typically has a see now, buy now model (which instantly sold out after the last runway show). This season the label tweaked the process by making the new collection available in-stores on September 20, which means you better add a trip to the mall to tomorrow’s to-do list.

The front row also had a lot of famous faces. Lottie Moss, Rafferty Law (Jude Law’s son), Cameron Dallas, Arizona Muse and Lara Stone were all front and center. And of course proud mom Yolanda Hadid was on hand to support her runway superstars.

With so many celebrities in attendance, it’s pretty likely this collection will be another hit in Hollywood.

