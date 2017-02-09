Gigi Hadid’s Tommy Hilfiger Collab (Mostly) Sold Out Before It Even Hit the Runway

Gigi Hadid has another successful Tommy Hilfiger capsule collection under her fashion belt.

The Vogue cover model presented her second Tommy x Gigi see-now-buy-now collaboration Wednesday in Venice, California to a sea of celebrity pals.

And even before Gigi and sister Bella Hadid opened the show at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, fans rushed to the online store as certain items were already listed as sold out, according to Yahoo Style.

And after perusing the Tommy Hilfiger website, PeopleStyle found that at least seven pieces from the latest Spring 2017 collection were either listed as sold out or no longer available.

The $29.50 Tommy X Gigi red cotton crop top was labeled on the website as being “so popular, it has sold out.” Similarly, the $149 oversized red “H” sweatshirt immediately sold out, though the blue one modeled by Hailey Baldwin can be pre-ordered.

Particular sizes are also flying off the Tommyland digital shelves so if you’re shopping for the $375 silk maxi dress or the $325 leather miniskirt, they’re already sold out in three sizes.

Sporty, beach vibes were infused with ’70s classic silhouettes as primary colors of the Tommy logo were mixed into millennial-approved swimwear and outerwear.

Along with Gigi’s family, including brother Anwar Hadid and his new girlfriend Nicola Peltz, proudly cheering her on, celebrities and style influencers such as Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Fergie, Sofia Richie, Rachel Zoe and Kris Jenner were spotted on the frow.

My girls. @gigihadid @bellahadid @tommyxgigi @tommyhilfiger #tommyhilfigerxgigihadid A video posted by Mohamedhadid (@mohamedhadid) on Feb 8, 2017 at 6:31pm PST

Models included Gigi’s friends Joan Smalls, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Alanna Arrington and Devon Windsor took to the runway.