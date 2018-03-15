Earlier this week Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik called it quits after more than two years of dating. Both Hadid and Malik released sincere statements about their amicable separation and maintained that they would remain friends. And on Thursday it was back to business as usual for the busy supermodel. Hadid stepped out for the first time since the split in wearing a quintessential “Gigi” street style outfit.

The 22-year-old model oversize maroon turtleneck sweater with a matching loose-fitting jacket, red and gray plaid pants and black combat boots, all pieces that have become her signature staples.

Earlier this year she showed the world that loves a good statement coat when she consistently paired oversize puffer jackets with tiny glasses and last year she was committed to wearing wide-leg “wacky” pants, two trends she’s continuing to wear post-breakup.

Malik has been spending his time out of the spotlight. The 25-year-old has been spending time at his Miami home.

The couple both shared thoughtful statements announcing their breakup on social media.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” Malik wrote in his statement. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ”

Hadid wrote: “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience over a few years … not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will be. xG”

While Malik and Hadid still have photos of each other up on Instagram, on Wednesday, Malik unfollowed Hadid and her mom, Yolanda Hadid, on his social media accounts. Both Gigi and Yolanda continue to follow him.

He might not be able to see her posts anymore, but he’ll always have a part of her with him. In an Instagram photo earlier this year, it appears that Malik’s eye tattoo on his chest very closely resemble Hadid’s eyes, promoting lots of eagle-eyed fans to question whether or not the tattoo was inspired by Hadid.