Gigi Hadid Latest Campaign Confirms Our Theory That She Prefers to Model Sans Pants

“What are pants?” is the question we imagine Gigi Hadid asks herself while pondering the items in her closet every morning. At just 21 years old, the blonde model has dominated the modeling scene, posing for campaigns of some of fashion’s biggest brands including Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Stewart Weitzman and Reebok. And while all of her photographs vary greatly, one common thread seems to be strewn throughout her expanding portfolio: pants are not required.

Case in point: Hadid’s latest Reebok campaign shots have arrived, and — you guessed it — she’s not wearing anything on her lower half. The brand announced Tuesday that Hadid will be the female face of their Club C tennis sneaker, joining Kendrick Lamar.

And there was this Tommy Hilfiger photo shoot…

…and this one.

She ditched pants and went with just a leotard for her latest Stewart Weitzman campaign.

new @stuartweitzman by @mariotestino #inourshoes #ad A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jun 16, 2016 at 12:18pm PDT

See? Only shirts are necessary on set.

And we can’t forget this completely naked Weitzman moment that was frozen in time on billboards everywhere.

So excited to be a part of the @StuartWeitzman SS16 campaign with @lilyaldridge and @joansmalls – shot by @mariotestino. Best shoes, best team, best day – clearly NOTHING else is needed 😉 xx #inourshoes A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Dec 1, 2015 at 2:01pm PST

So just for good measure, here’s the time she posed nude on a horse for Allure.

Thank you @luigiandiango & @anna_dello_russo for one of my favorite cover stories!!!!!! ❤️ @voguejapan A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 20, 2016 at 5:47pm PDT

…and that time she got her wings — definitely without pants.

