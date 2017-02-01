Gigi Hadid Latest Campaign Confirms Our Theory That She Prefers to Model Sans Pants

“What are pants?” is the question we imagine Gigi Hadid asks herself while pondering the items in her closet every morning. At just 21 years old, the blonde model has dominated the modeling scene, posing for campaigns of some of fashion’s biggest brands including Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Stewart Weitzman and Reebok. And while all of her photographs vary greatly, one common thread seems to be strewn throughout her expanding portfolio: pants are not required.
Case in point: Hadid’s latest Reebok campaign shots have arrived, and — you guessed it — she’s not wearing anything on her lower half. The brand announced Tuesday that Hadid will be the female face of their Club C tennis sneaker, joining Kendrick Lamar.
And there was this Tommy Hilfiger photo shoot…
…and this one.
She ditched pants and went with just a leotard for her latest Stewart Weitzman campaign.
See? Only shirts are necessary on set.
And we can’t forget this completely naked Weitzman moment that was frozen in time on billboards everywhere.
So just for good measure, here’s the time she posed nude on a horse for Allure.
…and that time she got her wings — definitely without pants.
Which of Gigi’s campaigns and magazine shoots are your favorites? Sound off below.