People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Style

Gigi Hadid Launches Her Second Collection With Stuart Weitzman

By @jillianruffo

Posted on

Courtesy Stuart Weitzman

Taking a walk in Gigi Hadid‘s shoes just became easier than you think.

The face of Stuart Weitzman has launched her second collection with the brand — and this time, you don’t need the balance of a supermodel to strut in her styles. Just in time for the holiday season, Hadid teamed up with Stuart Weitzman‘s new creative director, Giovanni Morell, to collaborate on two styles of mules: EyeLove and EyeLoveMore — each of which are accented with bold evil eye designs.

Courtesy Stuart Weitzman

“I’ve really been into slides lately and wanted a pair that can take me into fall…no more cold toes!” Hadid, who also stars in the campaign, says in a statement about the launch. “The evil eye is a powerful symbol meant to protect those who wear it from negative energies. It’s emotionally comforting and beautiful and captivating to look at.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Sister, Sister! Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Best Backstage Model Moments

The suede, shearling-lined pointed-toe flats come in navy blue and tan in the EyeLove collection, which retail for $498, and the EyeLoveMore style, at $598, is available in grey, with multiple white and red eyes decorating the top of the shoe.

 

“The bright colors are fun and remind me why we designed these shoes — they represent our commitment to build three additional schools with Pencils of Promise,” Hadid adds. Part of the proceeds of her previous collection went to the charity to help bring educational resources to underfunded areas.

What do you think of the styles? Sound off in the comments below.