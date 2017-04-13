Gigi Hadid Opts for $4,100 Ab-Baring Cashmere Sweat Suit in N.Y.C.

Gigi Hadid‘s off-duty look costs more than most people’s rent.

The model, 21, was spotted arriving at her New York City apartment on Wednesday following a photo shoot and brought high-fashion to the casual streets when she wore an ab-baring cashmere sweatshirt combo.

Hadid opted for Sally LaPointe’s long-sleeved crop top and slit pants that were both impeccably embellished and made of grey cashmere wool.

The cropped sweater features metal beads and plastic sequins at the neckline and an exposed back zipper while the coordinating pants feature a high-rise waist and embellished cuff. To further catch the eye, Hadid exposes her long legs through the side slit detailing of the comfy trousers.

And to top it all off, the Tommy X Gigi designer seamlessly completed her ensemble with metallic heels.

Hadid’s top and pants retail for a total of $4,100, but good luck finding them.