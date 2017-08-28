Gigi Hadid Posts Sexy Video to Confirm She'll Be Walking the Victoria's Secret Runway for a Third Time

Third time’s a charm! It’s official: Gigi Hadid will be back walking the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year.

Last week after models were spotted heading to the casting call in New York City for this year’s VS Fashion Show and a slew of newbies and returning favorites later revealed they made the cut, the Internet started buzzing. Why? Because a few major (non-Angel) names were missing from the list, including Gigi, who walked the show the past two years.

But today, Gigi silenced that speculation when she announced on Instagram that she would return to the runway another time.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show !!! 🙌🏼

Thank you my friends @ed_razek @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again 🕊🕊🖤 (as shown here at last year’s fitting, by @jeromeduran)! ☁️ @victoriassecret #VSFS2017,” she captioned the post.

Just this weekend, Gigi’s younger sister and fellow model Bella Hadid revealed that she too will be strutting her stuff down the catwalk at this year’s Victoria’s Secret show, after she made her debut last year infamously walking alongside her ex The Weeknd as he performed on stage.

RELATED PHOTOS: Almost Show Time! Behind the Scenes with the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Squad

“I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again… ” Bella captioned an Instagram post Saturday. “Walking into the offices this year i felt so happy, healthy, and honored.. I can’t wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can’t wait! Xx 💕🌸.”

During last year’s exciting show, when the Hadid sisters walked the show for the first time together, Gigi graduated to a whole new class of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show models by getting her wings. Though she hasn’t been named an official Angel, it’s possible that her wings fittings will be even more momentous this year.

Of course, in typical mom fashion, the girls’ mother Yolanda Hadid had to make an appearance last year in Paris to support both her girls at the fashion show. And yes, she most definitely was a #proudmama.

❤️17 years after I photographed my "ANGELS" Today is the day that they will be walking in the victoria secret fashion show together……… #Excited #Grateful #Paris #VS #Sisters #ProudMommy A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Nov 30, 2016 at 2:01am PST

“17 years after I photographed my ‘ANGELS’ today is the day that they will be walking in the fashion show together,” Yolanda captioned a throwback Instagram photo of the sisters posing wearing white angel wings.

By now we know most of the big-name models to expect to see walk the VS Fashion Show this fall, with one major exception: Gigi and Bella’s BFF Kendall Jenner, who walked the show with wings over the past two years. Only time will tell if Kris Jenner will join Yolanda Hadid in the confetti-flecked front row.

Are you excited to see Gigi back this year at the VS Fashion Show? Sound off in the comments below!