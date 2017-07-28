Gigi Hadid‘s hair is millennial pink!

Plenty of stars like Busy Phillips, Sophie Turner and even PeopleStyle editors are having fun experimenting with the pink hair trend — from pretty pastels to vibrant neons. And now the Maybelline brand ambassador seems to be joining the crew, at least for a short period of time.

Hadid’s work schedule has been packed lately, and on Friday she was on set for another Maybelline shoot. The model’s been almost every shade of blonde, brunette and bronde imaginable, but for this photo shoot, she ventured out of her comfort zone and added some colorful pink highlights to her long, My Little Pony-esque ponytail.

💓💜💓 @gigihadid #pinkpony #maybelline @erinparsonsmakeup @maybelline #kennaland #gigihadid

If you’re loving the star’s look, but aren’t quite sure if you’re ready to commit to pink hair just yet, don’t worry. Test the waters with these temporary wash-out and semi-permanent hair products that change your color for as long as you want.

For a pastel, unicorn-like hue, keep this vegan hair color in for just 30 minutes, then shampoo and condition normal to reveal a pretty pink hue.

Buy It! Lime Crime Unicorn Hair in Bunny, $16; dermstore.com

Run this pigmented hair chalk marker down your strands for colorful custom highlights that wash out the next time you step in the shower.

Buy It! Brite Organix Liquid Hair Chalk, $12; forever21.com

If you’re already blonde or platinum, let this semi-permanent hair dye sit, then wash it out to reveal a pale pastel pinky-lavender shade.

Buy It! Manic Panic Amplified Semi Permanent Cream Hair Color, $13.99; sallybeauty.com

Would you ever try to temporarily change your hair color with a bright hue? Tell us in the comments below.