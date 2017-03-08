Gigi Hadid Shoots Boyfriend Zayn Malik for a Sexy Ad Campaign to Kick Off Her New Photography Career



Gigi Hadid is a top model. She’s an acclaimed designer thanks to her successful collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. Now, she can add “professional photographer” to her résumé. Yep, she’s starting a brand new career with two photography gigs for Versus Versace and V magazine that are definitely not what we would call “beginner level” jobs.

My man by me for @versus_versace SS17 !! thank you so much @donatella_versace @patti_wilson @joannasimkin @eriktorstensson 🖤 #versusuncesored A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:22am PST

First, she shot Versus Versace’s spring 2017 campaign that just so happened to star her boyfriend, Zayn Malik. Both Hadid and Malik are good buddies with designer Donatella Versace, with Hadid frequently modeling in the brand’s runway shows and Malik collaborating on his own capsule collection, Zayn x Versus, out in May.

In the spring campaign, Hadid captures intimate shots of Malik and model Adwoa Aboah wearing the brand’s signature denim and leather jackets and shirts throughout.

RELATED PHOTOS: Unforgettable! 16 Times Gigi Hadid Wore Her Name on Her Clothes

obsessed with your faces @adwoaaboah @zayn for @versus_versace ss17 by me xxxxxxxxxxx A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:38am PST

On Instagram Hadid thanked Donatella for the opportunity and said in a photo of Malik and Aboah that she’s “obsessed with your faces.”

As for her second big photography gig, she’s been working on a Polaroid portfolio for V‘s May issue for the last nine months, which has accumulated more than 1,000 images! Her project is focused on capturing the people around her during fashion month — Karl Lagerfeld, Mario Testino and Olivier Rousteing — are a few high-profile names to look out for. The first round of portraits (about 16 to 20) will publish on May 1, then a second batch will be revealed later in the year.

In an interview with WWD.com she said that her passion for photography was inspired by her mom, Yolanda Hadid, who took photos of her throughout her childhood, making her comfortable in front of, and behind, the camera.

She also used photography as a form of self-expression when she was younger and riding horses competitively. “We were really competitive horseback riders, and so in between our classes or competition, I would just take my camera and shoot my friends and their horses. Then I started selling 8-by-10 prints, I had HadidPhotography.com that I built on this web site-building web site. And I, like, sold my photos of my friends’ horses.”

V‘s editor-in-chief Stephen Gan says the magazine is a platform for artists to express themselves and stands by the decision to use a famous model like Hadid. “I felt like she’s had a real background in photography, and she’s got an eye, and I felt like she really has got that calling and it’s genuine,” he explains. “She’s really multitalented, and a very, very special soul. It’s rare.”

Gigi is just the latest joining the ranks of high-fashion models moonlighting as photographers; Kendall Jenner, who shot Kaia Gerber for Love magazine last year, has even taken her love of the art to the Tonight Show.

What do you think of Gigi’s new career?