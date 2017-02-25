Gigi Hadid and Missoni Models Wear Women’s March ‘Pussy Hats’ on Milan Runway

Italian knitwear brand Missoni made a bold statement at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, sending over 40 models — including Gigi Hadid — down the runway at the end of its fall 2017 show in the iconic pink “pussy hats” made famous in January’s Women’s March on Washington.

The hats, with their topped corners that resemble cat ears, became a symbol of solidarity for women’s rights activists during the march. They were started by the Pussyhat Project, an initiative formed by two friends — Jayna Zweiman and Krista Suh — who fused their fondness for knitting and crocheting with their political passions when they launched the project late last year following the presidential election of Donald Trump. The hats were handmade by protesters and activists from a free pattern distributed by the Pussyhat Project.

As for the Missoni version, they owned up to the fact that they drew inspiration from the Women’s March hats.

“This is a protest collection,” hairstylist Anthony Turner told Allure. “We just want to celebrate femininity, individuality, and to celebrate the woman.”

THe @Missoni models take to the runway in their pussy hats #MFW pic.twitter.com/1ZC6t0HYvr — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) February 25, 2017

Shout to @Missoni, who sent models down the runway for their finale in pussy hats. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/3ewIW4Kwdq — Joanna Simkin (@JoannaSimkin) February 25, 2017

According to Turner, the hats were also handed out to every staffer working the event, and the entire audience.

Rosa come il Monte Rosa caro alla famiglia (Missoni), rosa come Pink Power: tutti col berretto alla sfilata @missoni pic.twitter.com/ieZM1tMvx2 — Danda Santini (@DandaSantini) February 25, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Zweiman and Suh previously told PEOPLE they hoped the project would make a strong visual statement, with a sea of pink cat-ear toppers seen among the millions of women taking to the streets on Jan. 21.