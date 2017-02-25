Gigi Hadid and Missoni Models Wear Women’s March ‘Pussy Hats’ on Milan Runway

Italian knitwear brand Missoni made a bold statement at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, sending over 40 models — including Gigi Hadid — down the runway at the end of its fall 2017 show in the iconic pink “pussy hats” made famous in January’s Women’s March on Washington.
The hats, with their topped corners that resemble cat ears, became a symbol of solidarity for women’s rights activists during the march. They were started by the Pussyhat Project, an initiative formed by two friends — Jayna Zweiman and Krista Suh — who fused their fondness for knitting and crocheting with their political passions when they launched the project late last year following the presidential election of Donald Trump. The hats were handmade by protesters and activists from a free pattern distributed by the Pussyhat Project.
As for the Missoni version, they owned up to the fact that they drew inspiration from the Women’s March hats.
“This is a protest collection,” hairstylist Anthony Turner told Allure. “We just want to celebrate femininity, individuality, and to celebrate the woman.”
According to Turner, the hats were also handed out to every staffer working the event, and the entire audience.
Zweiman and Suh previously told PEOPLE they hoped the project would make a strong visual statement, with a sea of pink cat-ear toppers seen among the millions of women taking to the streets on Jan. 21.
While the hats have been embraced by celebrities and now Missoni, Suh and Zweiman want them to live on as a symbol of feminist activism for far longer.
“My dream is that a grandmother will give her granddaughter her pussy hat, and say ‘I wore this on January 21, 2017,’” Suh said. “I hope it has an impact for generations and leads to the change that we are all hungry for.”