Gigi Hadid Walks the Met Gala Red Carpet Without Zayn Malik This Year

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik made their official red carpet debut at the Met Gala last year (in outfits that were some of the most on-theme of the night) and but this year, the model walked the long red carpet solo! After Malik was spotted in a wheelchair in N.Y.C. over the weekend, Hadid was left to walk the famous stairs in support of Comme des Garçons’ designer Rei Kawakubo (the night’s honoree) by herself – but her on-theme avant garde outfit was certainly enough for both of them.

@gigihadid 😋 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 1, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

Hadid wore an asymmetrical long-sleeve Tommy Hilfiger mini dress that featured a sculptural shoulder on one side, an off-the-shoulder design on the other, plus a skirt that was split into a mini on one side and had a full tulle train on the other, all paired with Wolford fishnet tights.

As for her beauty look, she mirrored the romantic-slash-military dress with a spiky bun and wavy long bangs.

As Tommy Hilfiger’s brand ambassador it’s no surprise she chose the designer for her Met Gala moment. She’s the designer of her own Tommy x Gigi collection which sold out instantly and was a hit among every stylish celeb.

Last year Malik was Hadid’s literal knight in shining armor with his very on-theme Versace suit with metal robotic-looking sleeves to celebrate the theme, Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology. And ever since their official red carpet debut, they’ve been the ruling the fashion world ever since.

They both have capsule collections with well-respected fashion houses, they both know a thing or two about modeling (Malik posed as Hadid’s muse for her Versus Versace and V magazine photography gig) and they both have such killer style, they make every outing together one to remember.

We’re still holding out hope he just wheeled himself into the side entrance of the museum so the stylish duo can have another coordinating couple moment.

