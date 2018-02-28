Gigi Hadid's Phone Case Sends a Powerful Message: 'Social Media Seriously Harms Your Mental Health'

Gigi Hadid has a PSA for her fans about the dangers of social media — and instead of Tweeting or Instagramming about it, she’s using the back of her cellphone case in order to share the message.

The 22-year-old runway model stepped out during Paris for fashion week clutching her cell phone, which is wrapped in a case from Urban Sophistication that reads: “Social Media seriously harms your mental health.”

It’s not the first time the star has been outspoken about the negative effects of being tied to the internet. The supermodel took a break from social media in 2016 and again in 2017, “because it’s good for the soul.”

“I’m going to take a break when I feel like it and when I come back and share it with you if you want to be supportive and still follow me I’m so grateful for that,” she told PeopleStyle about her Instagram hiatus last year. “But if you’re going to be negative or be upset that I had to be human for a month than maybe I don’t want your follow anyway.”

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock; Inset: Pierre Suu/GC Images)

But she’s not the only person in her circle who feels constant pressure from life in the spotlight. Her very own sister, Bella Hadid, recently opened up about how the demands of the industry and keeping up appearances on social media feeds into her anxiety.

“Believe me, I get it and I understand it,” Bella told a contestant on her mom’s reality show, Making a Model With Yolanda Hadid. “I was totally there. My sister [Gigi Hadid] is very bubbly and very out there, and I was always very reserved. I would literally start crying and shaking if I had to do interviews at red carpet events. It was really nerve-racking and it’s scary, and it’s not only you.”

“It gets a lot better once you have to talk to people every day,” she added. “Then you’re like, ‘Okay, I guess it’s my job, I have to do it!’ ”

And Gigi’s best friend, Kendall Jenner, has recently opened up about her struggles with anxiety. Ahead of skipping all of fashion month this season, Jenner told her mom on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that traveling for fashion month was too much for her.

“There’s a lot that happened this past year, starting with like, Kim’s robbery,” she said on the show. “Then I got robbed, and I had my stalkers. That’s why I don’t really like going out anymore. That’s why I don’t tweet, that’s why I don’t Instagram. That gives me anxiety, too. I swear, it’s the craziest thing.”