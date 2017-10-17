Gigi Hadid‘s Maybelline makeup palette is finally here!

Last week, the 22-year-old supermodel began teasing her fans with a preview of her first makeup collaboration with Maybelline New York (she’s been a face of the brand since 2015) and the Internet exploded with excitement. According to Hadid, the palette was a year in the making, but the wait is finally over: The collaboration officially dropped exclusively at Ulta.

Hadid’s Jetsetter palette, an all-in-one kit that fits most makeup essentials into one compact, was designed for the girl on the go that prefers a quick effortless look inspired by the model’s signature glam.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“I always wanted a palette that I could throw right in my purse or travel bag and know I have everything to do a light-everyday look, quickly and easily,” Hadid said.

Inside the pretty pale pink packaging is everything you need to create a full look or do quick touch-ups. The $29 palette features two concealer shades to cover up any blemishes, a blendable matte bronzer, bright coral blush, a creamy icy pink highlighter and a soft face brush to swipe the products along your cheekbones.

Moving on to eyes, Hadid opted for four universal eye shadows — a shimmery pearl, a pastel pinky-purple, a deep chocolate brown and a classic black — perfect to create any look as natural or dramatic as you desire thanks to the handy dual-sided blending brush included. And of course, Hadid wouldn’t create a palette without including a mascara — she chose a pint-sized version of Maybelline New York’s Colossal formula, one of her favorites!

Last but not least, the model included two natural lip balm shades (one pink, the other nude) to add a subtle hint of color to your lips with a few swipes. But one of the biggest perks? The enormous mirror inside, proving you won’t need anything else in your bag other than this do-it-all palette when you’re on the run.

Although the Jetsetter palette’s designed for ladies who prefer a lighter makeup look (if you prefer to wear foundation on your skin, you’d need to carry that along), the makeup inside is super multipurpose. Hadid herself doesn’t follow conventional makeup rules, and instead uses some items a myriad of different ways.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Best Holiday Gifts Every Millennial in Your Life Is Guaranteed to Love

“I love mixing it up and using the lip as cheek tint, the eyeshadow to fill my eyebrows, blush on my eyelids, concealer as a nude lip base, etc,” Hadid said. “It’s the most luxurious touch-up ever!”

She added, “I always like to put a little concealer on the lips. You can kind of mix them. It’s like cooking. You just do what feels right.”

The Gigi Hadid x Maybelline Jetsetter Palette is available exclusively at Ulta for $29.99 now.

Are you going to buy Gigi’s Maybelline Jetsetter palette? Tell us in the comments below!