Gigi Hadid Announced a Makeup Collaboration With Maybelline

2017 has been the year the of majorly A-list makeup moments, with launches hitting shelves from stars including Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna and more. And now, Gigi Hadid is joining the ranks of celebrity cosmetics moguls, producing a line with Maybelline, for which she has long been the face.

The 22-year-old supermodel just came off of a busy Fashion Month walking the runways of Marc Jacobs, Versace, Moschino, Tommy Hilfiger and plenty more, but rather than kick up her feet and take a break, Hadid dropped the news that had the internet in a tizzy the second she posted a teaser for the upcoming collection to Instagram.

A year in the making.. #GIGIxMAYBELLINE COMING SOON. @maybelline 🦋💄✨ A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 8, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

The star, who’s been a face of Maybelline since the beginning of 2015, revealed on Instagram that a Gigi x Maybelline collection will be landing on our drugstore shelves very, very soon.

“A year in the making.. #GIGIXMAYBELLINE COMING SOON,” Hadid captioned her Instagram reveal. In the photo, the model’s sitting at a vanity with an array of Maybelline lipsticks, eye shadow singles, eye liners and makeup brushes arrayed in front of her – and scarce little detail to go along with the photo.

#gigixmaybelline A post shared by Maybelline New York (@maybelline) on Oct 8, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Not long after, Maybelline got us even more hyped for the launch by posting teasers of their own, telling us to “get ready,” which, judging by fans’ reactions on social media, it would be hard to be more ready for this.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Sister, Sister! Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Best Backstage Model Moments

In June, Kim Kardashian West followed in her younger sister Kylie Jenner‘s footsteps and launched her own makeup line, KKW Beauty featuring cream and powder contour kits (with fragrance on the way). Not long after, Rihanna broke the Internet during New York Fashion Week when the pop star unveiled her highly anticipated Fenty Beauty line, which included a diverse range of (40!) foundation shades, highlighters for every skin tone, a universal ultra-glossy gloss and an entire holiday collection coming later this week.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Jenner hasn’t slow down either. In addition to her N.Y.C. Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop opening, the 20-year-old mom-to-be, the business mogul launched a slew of new products (like a lip kit collab with big sister Kim, her second birthday collection and so much more), and is on the road to make the brand a billion dollar company by the time she’s 25.

I LOVE BOTH OF THESE THINGS YAY — Allison (@AllisonGeno) October 9, 2017

Ok but @Maybelline is my favorite drug store makeup and @GiGiHadid is literally my favorite socialite so I’m geeking right now. 😍😭 https://t.co/T59zPos2cr — Cheyenne (@cheyennemiles_) October 9, 2017

IM SO EXCITED — giovanna!¡ (@sameoldlilo) October 8, 2017

AWWW

IM SOO EXISTED ABOUT IT

PROUD OF YOU 💜 @GiGiHadid

Wish you all the best 😍 — Violet | Z (@zjmissickx) October 8, 2017

According to Maybelline’s website, Hadid’s debut makeup collection launches in 12 days. Mark your calendars and sign up with your email to get a newsletter the second the products are available!

Are you excited to see Gigi’s up-and-coming project with Maybelline? Sound off in the comments below.