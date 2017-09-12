Gigi Hadid recovered from a near-catwalk misstep like a true supermodel at Anna Sui’s New York Fashion Week show on Monday evening.

The 22-year-old star lost a platform heel during the second-half of the show but kept strutting down the runway as if she still had the shoe on, impressively keeping her composure if nothing went wrong. It appeared one of her heels wasn’t properly secured amid the backstage rush.

And for the finale walk, Gigi held on to her sister Bella Hadid, who closed the show, for extra support as she walked on the toes of her right foot with only a black sock on.

Last year, Bella, 20, took a serious fall down the catwalk during Michael Kors’ Spring 2017 runway show.

Gigi Hadid walking for the Anna Sui SS18 fashion show with one shoe. 👸🏼👸🏼 #NYFW pic.twitter.com/rMvzJAHuq3 — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidsNews) September 12, 2017

Gigi Hadid walking for Anna Sui SS18 like a pro 💕 #NYFW pic.twitter.com/qVo6scAaoW — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidsNews) September 11, 2017

After the show, Gigi recorded a video for Sui to thank her for including her in the show.

“I just want to say thank you so much for having me in your show. You’re like family to me. I appreciate your support from the very beginning so much, and I always love being a part of your show,” she said, finishing the clip by blowing a kiss to the camera.

Back in February 2016, the star model made her 2016 Milan debut at Versace, hitting the runway with one boob out. Not only was that Gigi’s first time doing so (to our memory, at least), it also wasn’t exactly her intention as she explained post-show.

“Wadrobe (sic) malfunctions happen on the runway every day of fw & are… unfortunate,lol,but let’s talk instead about the new VERSACE CHOKERS,” she tweeted.

Gigi Hadid e Bella Hadid desfilando para Anna Sui hoje no #NYFW. pic.twitter.com/dEU7INHS5l — Gigi Hadid Brasil (@GigiHadidBR) September 12, 2017

Post-show love from @gigihadid. Thank you for always rocking Anna's runway! 💖 #AnnaSuiSpring18 #GigiHadid A post shared by Anna Sui (@annasui) on Sep 11, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

Life lesson: The show must go on!