Everyone in Hollywood Is Wearing These $2,000 Leather Pants: Here Are 3 Similar Styles for Way Less



Everyone has a pair of leather pants they love to slip into from time to time. Ross Geller has these. And Hollywood has Unravel Project’s lace-up leather skinnies, which retail for $2,035 and are sold out in most styles.

Unravel Project is the fashion line started by Ben Taverniti, makeup artist Joyce Bonelli’s partner. From the beginning, the KarJenners were part of the edgy brand’s family and now every model and It girl in town is wearing the statement bottoms, from Bella Thorne to the Hadid Sisters. And they’ll definitely be wearing them into the new year.

Want to rock the look but not spend double a month’s rent? Shop three similar styles below.

Missguided Exclusive Black Faux Leather Lace Up Trousers, $22.50; missguided.com

Hudson Lace-Up Crop Jeans in Mercury Hail, $157.50; bloomingdales.com

Addition Elle Love and Legend Lace-Up Denim Skinny Jeans, $92.00; nordstrom.com

But we still wonder: Like Ross, do the Unravel Project pants require baby powder to remove? Maybe Kim can share her methods, like she did for her latex dresses.

