With the amount of campaign and catwalks supermodels book, it seems impossible that Gigi Hadid and Kate Moss – both longtime Stuart Weitzman muses – haven’t crossed paths many times before. But Stuart Weitzman just brought the two legends together for the very first time and the results will make you do a double take (if only because they’re totally twinning throughout the entire campaign).

The models star in the brand’s spring 2018 ads, shot by fashion photographer Mario Testino, and wear matching color-coordinated outfits with their hair styled in sexy tousled waves.

They both don oversize white shirts with lace-up kicks in the PEOPLE exclusive pic. Then they throw on some black skinny pants with moto boots for another (posing alongside – well, standing on top of – male model Jordan Barrett). And they even do Hadid’s signature pantsless pose, wearing draped white tops and briefs with white loafers and heels.

On Instagram, Hadid gushed about her time with Moss on set. “I had the great honor and pleasure of shooting the new @stuartweitzman campaign with the one and only Kate,” Hadid wrote. “@katemossagency, I had the greatest time with you, and am forever touched by your spirit and presence. I am beyond proud to be part of the SW family with you.”

She showed her love of her Stuart Weitzman family on set too, posing with creative director Giovanni Morelli and a shirtless Barrett in some exclusive behind-the-scenes shots.

And because Weitzman knew you would want to see even more of these two supers together, they compiled a cute supermodel sound-off video in which they each share their modeling preferences.

In the video they compare their modeling careers (Hadid started way younger than Moss!), their on-set preferences (they both always need coffee) and what their closets look like (the words “large” and “colorful” floated around).