Gigi Hadid took it to the moon for her second Harper’s Bazaar cover in the past year.

Following last month’s 150th anniversary issue of the iconic fashion magazine (which featured Kendall Jenner on the cover—as well as projected across the Empire State Building), the 22-year-old supermodel is on the June/July issue wearing a hot pink feathered Prada hat. The shoot, by famed photographer Mariano Vivanco, is an even more glamorous take than Hadid’s last Harper’s Bazaar cover in October 2016, where she posed with a white horse in a shoot that harkened back to her days riding horseback growing up.

This time, Hadid took us out of this world entirely, posing in a space-inspired shoot where she can be seen running on the moon wearing a silver, sparkly Dolce & Gabbana dress with a pair of Stuart Weitzman heels in her hand (she’s a face of the shoe brand).

In another shot, Hadid looked like a high fashion astronaut in a silver Chanel cape, puffer jacket and knee-high boots, posing in front of a spaceship at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

In the accompanying article, the magazine turned to one of Hadid’s close friends, Taylor Swift, to give the world an inside peek at what their A-list friendship is like.

“As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice. She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you,” Swift told the magazine. And the “Bad Blood” singer revealed that Gigi has none of the diva behavior one might expect from a top model. “Gigi’s number one rule is to treat people the way she’d want to be treated. She’s on time (or early) to work, says hello to everyone on set, asks them how they are and actually listens to their response,” she said. “She is an innately kind and inclusive person.”

It’s clear that Hadid’s commitment to her career is impressive, and she admitted that at times, her drive can also be a weakness. “A lot of the time I feel suffocated by my own work ethic and by the expectations I put on myself,” Gigi said. “[Bella Hadid] is so understanding of the demands of this job and it’s really nice when you have people who say, ‘It’s okay to take time for yourself.'”

And although the model is a regular on the biggest runways in fashion (think: Chanel, Balmain, Versace) and fronts huge brand campaigns (like Maybelline, Topshop and Tommy Hilfiger), Hadid said she still gets anxiety walking the runway.

“I think it’s always going to be nerve-racking for me,” Hadid said. “There’s always a little thing, like the shoes [are tight] or the dress is heavy or whatever, so that’s what you’re focused on, to make sure your walk is going to go well.”

