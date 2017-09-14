There’s no denying the fact that Gigi Hadid is one of the biggest forces in fashion. She’s mastered the runway (who else could lose a shoe at the Anna Sui show and not miss a step?). She’s a high-fashion photographer (have you seen her work for Versus Versace and V magazine?). And she’s an accomplished designer for Tommy Hilfiger. So it may seem like she has nothing left to conquer in the fashion world, but she just found a new design endeavor — jewelry!

It was just announced that French jeweler Messika tapped Hadid as its new global brand ambassador and co-designer for it’s special “Move” 10th anniversary capsule collection. Hadid worked closely with designer Valérie Messika on the 12-piece collection and says they instantly bonded the minute they met.

“Valerie and I sat down for lunch to design the collection,” Hadid says. “She is so chic and the second I met her and saw the way she wore her own personal jewelry I knew we could make really effortlessly beautiful jewelry together.”

Hadid explains that she wanted the collection to have the aspects she values most in jewelry, which includes wearability, delicacy and quality, and says the brand’s design team also prioritized the same things. “Together we made something that feels true to me while maintaining the essence of Messika.”

Out of all of her pieces, she says she’s partial to the statement choker because, “It can make any outfit a winner,” she says.

Valérie was just as happy with the design process of working with Hadid. “I loved working with Gigi. Her sense of detail and her discerning eye for fashion completely won me over,” she said in a statement. “Her unparalleled professionalism and her involvement with the Maison throughout the development process deeply inspired me. Gigi is the embodiment of the Messika woman. She is spontaneous, sunny and bright.”

To see the safety pin-style designs in the capsule collection, check out Hadid’s ad campaign for the brand (photographed by Mert & Marcus) and shop the earrings, chokers, rings and bracelets at messika.com.

