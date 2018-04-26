Bryan Bedder/Getty

It seems like just about every day, a celebrity launches his or her own clothing, beauty or accessories line. But when celebrities start wearing each other’s designs, that’s when you truly know you’ve hit it big. Just ask Gigi Hadid, who achieved full-blown star status this week.

The supermodel’s jewelry and sunglasses collaborations (she works with Messika and Vogue Eyewear, respectively) have been spotted on several A-list stars this week alone — including Beyoncé! And Hadid can’t stop fan-girling over them.

Hadid keeps an eye out for when celebs wear her jewelry line, and she totally lost her cool when she spotted Queen Bey in her design. She shared a photo on her Instagram story of Beyoncé wearing her $12,000 chain ring from her Meesika Jewelry collaboration, writing, “My breathing. Stopped. The Queen, the one and only B!!! wearing #MessikabyGigiHadid diamond chain ring!!!”

Prior to that moment, she shared a photo of Cardi B sporting a pair of Gigi for Vogue Eyewear specs. “Cardi trying to killlll me! So gorgeous wearing #GigiForVogueEyewear.”

And as if those two sightings weren’t epic enough, Scarlett Johansson gave Hadid’s Messika jewelry line a major red carpet moment this week. She arrived to the premiere of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War wearing the chainlink wraparound necklace. It retails for cool $86,800 and is still available, if you have that kind of cash to spend.

Hadid has also designed several clothing collections for Tommy Hilfiger which have had some major star moments as well. Elizabeth Banks, Lady Gaga and Hadid’s bestie Taylor Swift have all been spotted in the collection.

But as the model’s Tommy x Gigi collaborations come to a close (she showed the final collection with Hilfiger in February at Milan Fashion Week), this week is proof we’ll be seeing her profile rise on the accessories front.