Gigi Hadid Gushes About Dates with Zayn Malik, Poses with Brother Anwar on Second British Vogue Cover

At this point, being the supermodel on the rise that she is, Gigi Hadid has already posed on the cover of practically every edition of Vogue the world over. So now the catwalk queen is already doubling down on those prestigious jobs, making her second appearance on the cover of British Vogue‘s March cover, photographed by Mario Testino and posing alongside her brother Anwar.

Inside the issue, Gigi gets deep in an interview with her friend and writer Derek Blasberg, touching on the overwhelming and totally unexpected reaction she received to the open letter on body shaming she penned on Instagram in September 2015, saying, “The response was crazy. From Victoria’s Secret Angels to my friends who are considered plus size, everyone texted me and said they appreciated me saying something. The world puts so much pressure on fashion, then judges models for succumbing to that pressure.”

The 21-year-old posted an image from the spread of her and her brother in the U.K. magazine on Instagram as well, writing “Welcoming my lil bruv to @britishvogue !! ❤🕊🕊 HE’S SO GROWN UP & IM SO PROUD !!! @anwarhadid by @mariotestino ❤❤”

She also spoke about her and boyfriend Zayn Malik‘s very private relationship, saying, “When I’m in L.A. I mostly stay in because it’s my time off and I like being with my boyfriend and doing art and cooking.” She adds, “We like late-night movies and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies. I need coffee to stay up. I’m always like, ‘Babe, let’s go to a movie.’ Then I fall asleep halfway through and he’s like, ‘You’ve seen the first half of every movie out there and you have no idea how any of them end.’” If late night lattes and cookies aren’t ‘ship goals, we don’t want to know what is.

