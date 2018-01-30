Hadid Sisters Pose Naked Together for British Vogue: 'I Would Do Anything for Her,' Says Gigi

Gigi and Bella Hadid have landed their first dual covers!

Though the supermodel sisters appear gilded and glowing on the March cover of British Vogue in matching chainmail one-shoulder Versace gowns, it was a photo in the issue that caught everyone’s attention.

In the picture, taken by celebrity photographer Steven Meisel, Gigi, 22, and Bella, 21, posed together naked with the older sister crossing her bare leg over her sister’s unclothed hip.

The daughters of Yolanda Hadid celebrated their latest fashion milestone on social media, thanking the magazine’s editor-in-chiefEdward Enninful.

“Very honored to be your March cover girl @britishvogue @edward_enninful with my sissy @bellahadid on a second cover,” Gigi wrote.

“All my love to you sweet, sweet @edward_enninful and all at @britishvogue for having my beautiful sissy @gigihadid and I share the March cover showing how similar we really are,” Bella captioned her cover.

Their mom and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, proudly shared her girls’ covers, writing, “So proud of you my love” for Gigi and “Keep shining baby girl, I love you” for Bella.

Speaking with the publication, the older sibling shared how protective she is of her family, especially of Bella.

“She’s one of the only people I’ll get aggressive for,” Gigi said of looking after her sister. “She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her.”

Their close bond could be attributed to how their mom has parented them, even before they became household names in fashion (brother Anwar, 18, is also a model!).

“I ask my kids every day, ‘God has provided you with this platform, what are you going to do with it?’ ” Yolanda told PEOPLE recently. “It’s not about posting pretty selfies. I want them to be good human beings who can make changes in the world.”

And if the siblings show any diva-like behavior, the mother of three is the one to keep them grounded.

“Respect is number one,” she said. “When my girls started, I sat them down and I said, ‘Listen, there are a million girls out there who are as beautiful as you and deserve success as much as you do. You have to be the hardest working girl and show people you care about everybody.’ ”

Adding, “It’s a superficial business. At the end of the day, looks will come and go. And what makes me proud of my children, more so than even their success, is that they are polite and respectful.”

The March issue of British Vogue hits newsstands Feb. 2.