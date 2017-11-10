The Hadids are expanding their modeling dynasty! Gigi, Bella and Anwar all followed in their mom Yolanda Hadid’s footsteps by joining (and dominating) the modeling industry and now, Yolanda’s niece, Joann van den Herik, is getting into the family business.
The daughter of Yolanda’s brother, Leo van den Herik, just landed a contract with 12+ UK model management, an agency representing body-positive models.
The newcomer already has a significant social media following (with 31.9k Instagram followers and counting) where she shares empowering messages about overcoming insecurities and loving your body.
I smile today because I'm so happy to be alive and healthy. I'm happy I can get out of bed every morning and I'm happy I can do things I love and I have people that love me. I'm happy to have this platform where I can share my ups and downs, my life, my insecurities. I'm happy I had the opportunity to get past my insecurities and to better my life, my health and my mindset. I'm happy I got the chance to accept myself and I want to help you guys accept yourselves too. You're unique, you're you. And you have a reason to smile, because: you're so beautiful and sweet and kind. Never let anyone tell you otherwise, never let anyone get you down. Your mindset is all that matters, you will never get happy by changing your appearance over and over again. The only way you can be happy and SMILE everyday is when you change your mindset and accept and love all the things you do have. Like a big booty 😏 What are your reasons to smile today?💕 #Smile #EmbraceYourCurves #LoveYourself #MyJourney
On Thursday, Joann posted a selfie with a caption listing all the reasons she has to smile and encouraging others to do the same.
“I’m happy I had the opportunity to get past my insecurities and to better my life, my health and my mindset. I’m happy I got the chance to accept myself and I want to help you guys accept yourselves too,” she wrote. “You’re unique, you’re you. And you have a reason to smile, because: you’re so beautiful and sweet and kind. Never let anyone tell you otherwise, never let anyone get you down. Your mindset is all that matters, you will never get happy by changing your appearance over and over again. The only way you can be happy and SMILE everyday is when you change your mindset and accept and love all the things you do have. Like a big booty 😏 What are your reasons to smile today?💕 #Smile #EmbraceYourCurves#LoveYourself #MyJourney”
From her golden blonde hair and captivating smize, Joann’s resemblance to her family is uncanny. She even has a similar style to her cousins.
And Joann’s bond with her cousins doesn’t just include their shared good looks, they’re actually a tight-knit family. Joann often posts about her Gigi, Bella and Anwar sharing cute throwback photos with heart-felt captions.
She captioned a flashback photo of Bella, “And everyday I miss you more and more and more.. 💘”
From day one always by my side!!! I LOVE YOU. I'm so proud of you, everything you are and everything you do. I hope we will see each other soon we can take cute photos like this but when we're like us hahaha you know what I mean. You are one of the best humans ever, NEVER FORGET THAT. Love you loads.. Come to Holland soon so we can eat poffertjes. 👭🌙
Joann’s also been on-hand to support the supermodels in all their big projects, celebrating big magazine covers and collaborations like Gigi’s line with Tommy Hilfiger.
Amazing day thanks to @zalando, thank you so much for arranging for us to meet each other again. Special thanks to @judithsurusiay for making this an unforgettable day!!! #Bread&Butter2016 ❤️ Gi!! I'm so proud of you and your FLAWLESS collection @tommyxgigi. Like you told us to be honest and I am: it's so pretty and I can't wait to wear it. I missed you, & @anwarhadid so much and I hope we'll reunite soon (with @yolanda.hadid & @bellahadid this time!!!!!). To more funny and sweet memories, hopefully without olives in noses… 🤔
She caught up with Gigi during a Tommy Hilfiger event writing, “I’m so proud of you and your FLAWLESS collection @tommyxgigi. Like you told us to be honest and I am: it’s so pretty and I can’t wait to wear it.”
Since the whole fam typically lends a hand in modeling in Gigi’s Tommy Hilfiger shows, here’s hoping Joann joins in next season!