The Hadids are expanding their modeling dynasty! Gigi, Bella and Anwar all followed in their mom Yolanda Hadid’s footsteps by joining (and dominating) the modeling industry and now, Yolanda’s niece, Joann van den Herik, is getting into the family business.

The daughter of Yolanda’s brother, Leo van den Herik, just landed a contract with 12+ UK model management, an agency representing body-positive models.

The newcomer already has a significant social media following (with 31.9k Instagram followers and counting) where she shares empowering messages about overcoming insecurities and loving your body.

On Thursday, Joann posted a selfie with a caption listing all the reasons she has to smile and encouraging others to do the same.

“I’m happy I had the opportunity to get past my insecurities and to better my life, my health and my mindset. I’m happy I got the chance to accept myself and I want to help you guys accept yourselves too,” she wrote. “You’re unique, you’re you. And you have a reason to smile, because: you’re so beautiful and sweet and kind. Never let anyone tell you otherwise, never let anyone get you down. Your mindset is all that matters, you will never get happy by changing your appearance over and over again. The only way you can be happy and SMILE everyday is when you change your mindset and accept and love all the things you do have. Like a big booty 😏 What are your reasons to smile today?💕 #Smile #EmbraceYourCurves#LoveYourself #MyJourney”

From her golden blonde hair and captivating smize, Joann’s resemblance to her family is uncanny. She even has a similar style to her cousins.

Lekker makeuploos thuis chillen met de LEUKSTE SUSHI SOKKEN OOIT! 😍 Wil je ook zulke leuke sokken, kijk dan nu mijn youtube video offff volg gewoon @sokkiesclub, waar deze pracht sokkies vandaan komen 🍣🍱🍙 #linkinbio👉💻 #SokkiesClub #sushi #ad A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:22am PST

I got you ❣️ #FamilyFirst A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

And Joann’s bond with her cousins doesn’t just include their shared good looks, they’re actually a tight-knit family. Joann often posts about her Gigi, Bella and Anwar sharing cute throwback photos with heart-felt captions.

She captioned a flashback photo of Bella, “And everyday I miss you more and more and more.. 💘”

And everyday I miss you more and more and more.. 💘 A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on Feb 15, 2016 at 2:36pm PST

the funny pictures are always with you, i miss you loads @gigihadid 🌟 A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on Mar 31, 2016 at 7:46am PDT

Joann’s also been on-hand to support the supermodels in all their big projects, celebrating big magazine covers and collaborations like Gigi’s line with Tommy Hilfiger.

Your second @nlvogue cover, you never cease to amaze me. Congrats Gi ❣️#MISSYOULOADS A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on Apr 10, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

She caught up with Gigi during a Tommy Hilfiger event writing, “I’m so proud of you and your FLAWLESS collection @tommyxgigi. Like you told us to be honest and I am: it’s so pretty and I can’t wait to wear it.”

The typical family photo 🤓 #TOMMYxGIGI A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:05am PST

Since the whole fam typically lends a hand in modeling in Gigi’s Tommy Hilfiger shows, here’s hoping Joann joins in next season!