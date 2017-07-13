Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's New Vogue Cover Is a Moment That Celebrates Gender Fluid Fashion

In August 2016, Gigi Hadid landed her very first Vogue cover in an Olympic-themed issue alongside decathlete Ashton Eaton and one year later, she’s back on the magazine’s August issue cover with another very special co-star — boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The two appeared together in Vogue in the past — when they documented a romantic weekend away in Naples, Italy in the May 2016 issue. For this cover story, in which they posed in a series of matching coordinating tracksuits and funky formalwear, they’re on a mission: Showcasing the trend of gender fluidity that designers and young millennials are embracing.

Within the industry, gender-bending collections and campaigns have been appearing a lot lately, which captures Generation Z’s preference to get rid of labels and names. Jaden Smith starred in a Louis Vuitton womenswear campaign, Pharrell Williams walked the Chanel runway in pearls and Gucci dressed girls in suits and boys in floral. Meanwhile, Raf Simons at Calvin Klein decided not to separate men and women’s fashion shows anymore, and merged them into one.

As it turns out, this high-fashion couple also believes in wearing whatever feels right for them.

Hadid, 22, admits she regularly shops out of Mailk’s closet, and Malik recalls the Anna Sui T-shirt he recently plucked from Hadid’s closet. “I like that shirt. And if it’s tight on me, so what? It doesn’t matter if it was made for a girl,” the 24-year-old singer tells the magazine.

Hadid agrees: “It’s not about gender. It’s about, like, shapes. And what feels good on you that day. And anyway, it’s fun to experiment.”

She says she’d consider wearing anything Malik wears as long as she feels comfortable: “It’s just about, Do the clothes feel right on you?”

Hadid’s little brother, 18-year-old Anwar Hadid, also makes cameo in the spread, wearing lace-trimmed blouses and pajama dressing suits throughout. He also doesn’t see restriction in clothing based on traditional gender norms saying, “People our age, we’re just chill. You can be whoever you want as long as you’re being yourself.”

As with many Vogue cover stars, Hadid also got her first 73 Questions video experience, where she reveals that her fashion icons switch between Rihanna and the Olsen twins. (She admits she’s obsessed with Rihanna.)

Her most memorable magazine cover is her first for Vogue, while the biggest moment of her career so far is getting all four Vogue covers — French, British, Italian and American.

She also spills some dirt on her relationship with Malik saying that she can’t pick one tattoo of his that’s her favorite, but she can name her favorite pie that he bakes: “Chicken and sweet corn; it’s like a hug.”

The August issue of Vogue hits newsstands July 25th.

