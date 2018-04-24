Gigi Hadid took her golden birthday to the next level with a perfectly color-coordinated outfit.

The model, who turned 23 on the April 23rd (otherwise known as a “golden birthday”) celebrated her special day with a huge star-studded bash at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in N.Y.C. with her closest friends and family by her side.

In honor of Gigi’s special day, the supermodel sported a metallic gold Versace mini dress, embellished see-through pumps and even a yellow gold manicure and eye shadow moment to match. And it looks like the supermodel’s family members — sister Bella Hadid and mom Yolanda Hadid — decided to go with the gold theme for the night as well.

Bella, 21, added some subtle pops of the golden hue to her ensemble, which included a leopard print slip dress featuring gold embellishments, gold hoop earrings and $795 Giuseppe Zanotti gold sandals. She styled her hair in a high ponytail.

Meanwhile, Yolanda, 54, dazzled in a long sleeved gold sequin dress paired with metallic gold pumps to celebrate her eldest daughter’s birthday.

The rest of the Hadid crew, including Gigi’s 18-year-old brother Anwar (with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz) and her dad Mohamed Hadid, 64, headed out to Brooklyn as well for the bash.

Gigi was joined by a slew of her close modeling friends for the event, including Martha Hunt, Hailey Baldwin, Joan Smalls and Cara Delevingne.

“Happy birthday my sweet love @gigihadid,” Smalls captioned a photobooth shot of herself, Baldwin and Gigi at the party.

And that wasn’t even all the stars that came out in honor of Gigi’s golden birthday. Suki Waterhouse, Lily Aldridge and Olivia Culpo were spotted heading to the star’s birthday party too.

And to top it all off, Queer Eye stars Jonthan Van Ness, Tan France and Antoni Porowski celebrated with their favorite supermodel.

In addition to throwing a lavish birthday celebration, Gigi was also greeted with a huge Venus et Fleur floral arrangement of white and pink roses that spelled out “GIGI.”

Before the party, Bella shared sweet throwback photos of her older sister to wish her a happy 23rd.

“23 years ago the world was blessed with a little angel. Best friends since the moment you held me in the delivery room! You’ve been waiting for this day for your whole life…23!!!! Golden ! Just like u! At least once a day, I think and wonder how I got so lucky to have you as a sister. To have someone to teach me as I grow, to love me as I am, and to be together for every step of the way. I look at photos and watch videos of us growing up, and it just makes me smile/ 😭 because I know that I’d never be able to do this life without you. Nothing would be the same !!!! You are my comfort blanket, my idol, my confidant, my built in best friend, and, of course,

the best gift @yolanda.hadid and @mohamedhadid have ever given me… You too cheeto @anwarhadid ❤,” Bella wrote on Instagram.

“I am so proud of the woman you are, the ideas you have, the strength you have built, and the love you radiate. Thank you for being YOU!!! When you are truly you, no one can stop you!!!!! I love you more than you’ll ever know ! There is no one I would rather spend this life with. My Forever muse and bfff(and ever and ever and ever) My sissy pantelones, The ONE!!!! I love you. @gigihadid,” she continued.