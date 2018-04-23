Gigi Gorgeous Wants the 'Biggest Wedding on Earth' and a 'Princess Diana-Level' Dress

YouTube beauty guru Gigi Lazzarato, better known as Gigi Gorgeous, may have only gotten engaged to girlfriend of two years Nats Getty last month, but she already knows she wants to throw the “biggest wedding on Earth.”

“We are obviously going to have an extravagant wedding,” Gigi told PeopleStyle moments after she moderated a panel of women including Bobbi Brown, Eva Gutowski and others at Beautycon in N.Y.C. “I’m only going to be able to do it once and that is just my personality, so in a dream world I would have the biggest wedding on Earth with a Princess Diana-level dress.”

But Gigi isn’t in any rush to walk down the aisle and wants to take her time with the entire wedding-planning process.

“We are keeping a lot secret because we are unsure, and [the wedding] will probably be in a while. Also I just want to live my life engaged!” Gigi said. “I’m having so much fun. It is still so new to me. It is two months old. It is crazy. I don’t know how people just get married right away.”

Although she doesn’t plan on getting married in the near future, the transgender internet personality decided it would be fun to go to David’s Bridal to put on different styles of wedding gowns to help figure out what type of dress she might want come the big day.

“It was really fun. I passed a David’s Bridal one day and I had just gotten engaged. So I was like, ‘That would be really fun to just go in there and try on styles,'” Gigi told us. “Because I had never had a wedding dress on before. I didn’t know what shape, what silhouette, what texture [I wanted]. I learned a lot.”

Ultimately, the beauty guru figured out that she’s drawn to trumpet, mermaid and ballgown silhouettes, but figured out one thing for certain: “Now I know I want it custom made!”

As for her wedding-day glam, the beauty guru plans to take a break from doing her own makeup and will turn to her makeup artist Hilary Montez to give her a beautiful bridal glow.

“She always wants to tone [my makeup] down but I always love the glam!” Gigi said. “So I think on my wedding day it will be the one day where she is going to finally get her way and do soft glam.”