Gigi Gorgeous Is Engaged to Girlfriend Nats Getty: See Her Beautiful Ring and Dramatic Proposal!

YouTube personality Gigi Lazzarato, better known as Gigi Gorgeous, is engaged! The 25-year-old personality announced her engagement to girlfriend of two years, Nats Getty — and the ring is just as spectacular as the Parisian proposal.

The transgender internet star and activist have been dating Getty, the great-granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty for over two years, after the two met in February 2016. Lazzarato came out as a gay male before coming out as a transgender female in December 2013, and then she identified herself as a lesbian in September 2016 after dating Getty.

Now, the couple is planning to tie the knot, after Getty proposed to Gigi while on a trip to Paris. The star captioned her Instagram announcement, “OMGGG I GOT ENGAGED!!!!!!!!!!” complete with ring and crying emojis.

Lazzarato also posted a YouTube video sharing how the proposal unfolded. The couple took a helicopter to a castle, which had “Will You Marry Me?” written in lights. Once she said yes, a firework display went off, and their families and friends celebrated with a champagne toast.

“I feel like that was a full dream,” Gigi said after the proposal, looking at her ring. “This is everything. Look at this! It’s so beautiful!”

Last year, Lazzarato told PEOPLE opened up to PEOPLE about coming out as a lesbian to her YouTube channel subscribers, saying, “It’s crazy how life takes you on these roads that you’d never expect. I never thought I’d fall for a girl. But I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Recently, the star has been open about her love for Getty on Instagram. “God brought us together and already given us so many beautiful memories, I wonder what our next adventure will be,” she posted in January.