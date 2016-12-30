Gigi and Bella Hadid Attempt to Rap While Wearing Sparkly Lingerie (and Yes, There's Video)

Do Gigi and Bella Hadid have a rapping career in their futures? Maybe not, but that doesn’t mean the sisters who totally dominated the modeling world in 2016 aren’t opposed to a good karaoke session every now and then.

The sisters, who both walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in December (Gigi for her second time, Bella for her first) took some time to shake off any nerves before hitting the runway by grabbing some pink jewel-encrusted mics and rapping Nicki Minaj‘s throwback hit ‘Starships’ for a 10 magazine video.

RELATED PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid’s 7 Style Rules to Live By

“Are you ready for this Gigi?” 20-year-old Bella said. “I know the whole rap!” Gigi replied. While sporting their pre-show ensembles – sparkly pale pink lace Victoria’s Secret bras and classic pink silk robes – the two faced off in a rap battle that only adds to their friendly sibling runway rivalry.

RELATED PHOTOS: 21 Unforgettable Looks from the VS Fashion Show

While it’s inconclusive which Hadid sister ended up taking the cake as the best model of 2016, we can still crown one the queen of karaoke.

Watch Gigi and Bella battle it out above and tell us: which Hadid sister’s the better rapper?