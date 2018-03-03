Sister Sister! Gigi and Bella Hadid Paint the Town Neon as the They Grab Lunch in Paris

Gigi and Bella Hadid spent some quality time together in Paris on Saturday, where both sisters are currently walking the runways as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Gigi, 22, looked cozy in a bright orange jacket covered with graphic prints and embellishments, which she wore over a black turtleneck, dark checkered pants, and a pair of black combat boots.

Getting the brightly-colored jacket memo, her 21-year-old sister Bella wore a hot pink blazer cinched with a chic gold belt, which she paired with a black turtleneck, a black pair of pants, and a pair of matching knee-high boots.

Both women accessorized their looks with pulled back hair and black sunglasses.

Documenting the pair’s latest sister outing on her Instagram Stories, Bella shared a picture of the pair’s lunch at Cafe De Flore, where they were joined by two friends.

“Just attacked a baguette,” the 21-year-old wrote alongside the snap.

Although the pair have yet to walk the runway together in Paris this year, on Thursday Bella walked for Off-White alongside Kaia Gerber while Gigi both opened and closed the Isabel Marant show.

And the two incredibly close sisters recently posed together in a nude photo that caught everybody’s attention.

In the picture, taken for the March cover of British Vogue, the pair posed together naked with Gigi crossing her bare leg over Bella’s unclothed hip.

Speaking with the publication, the older sibling shared how protective she is of her family, especially of Bella.

“She’s one of the only people I’ll get aggressive for,” Gigi said of looking after her sister. “She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her.”