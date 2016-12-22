Hadid Sister Showdown: Is Gigi or Bella 2016's Model of the Year?

The Hadid sisters have had a career-defining year. Models.com just named Bella Hadid the industry’s top model of 2016, but in early December, her older sister Gigi Hadid won the International Model of the Year award at the British Fashion Awards. So which Hadid sister takes the crown? We rounded up their top moments of the year to help you decide.

To start, Gigi walked 27 runways in 2016, including stints for big name designers like Chanel, Balmain, Isabel Marant and Versace. Bella walked in almost just as many as her big sister (including most of those same top designer runways), with 24 catwalk cameos this year.

In terms of magazines, both sisters graced the covers of a collective 50 different publications throughout the course of this year. The highlights? Bella modeled for top US brands like Allure, Glamour and ELLE, while Gigi locked down covers for Harper’s BAZAAR, W, Allure, WSJ Magazine, and American Vogue.

However, Gigi got snubbed once September rolled around, and didn’t star on any American fashion magazine covers for the iconic, biggest issue of the year, while her sister Bella graced Glamour for its September issue.

American Glamour September issue! ❤️Thank you so much @nathanielgoldberg @glamourmag @cindi_leive ✨ A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Aug 2, 2016 at 9:34am PDT

Both sisters walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris (while Gigi walked last year, Bella admitted she actually got cut) – and only Gigi earned the right to wear wings this time around.

I can't look at this photo or think about all my angelic friends putting their wings on for the first time without getting choked up with tears of pride. My excitement is too real! Catch us out of our rehearsal clothes TOMORROW night on CBS! @victoriassecret #vsfs2016 A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Dec 4, 2016 at 4:40pm PST

On top of modeling, the Hadid sisters also dipped their toes into fashion designing this year. Bella just announced a collaboration with the brand Chrome Hearts and posted some cryptic messages on Instagram teasing us with what’s to come in the line in 2017.

But this year, Gigi had some major designing moments too. The 21-year-old star not only teamed up with Tommy Hilfiger in the fall to create her own collection of cozy knitwear, print dresses, military jackets and more with the brand, but also caused a frenzy when she debuted the line during New York Fashion Week at an insane Carnival-themed extravaganza.

On top of that, Gigi also co-designed her eponymous boot – the Gigi boot – with Stuart Weitzman in the fall and models the shoe in a James Franco-directed short campaign film while boxing and teamed up with Reebok for their #PerfectNever campaign initiative.

And as if she wasn’t busy enough, Gigi also hosted the American Music Awards this past November, where she did everything from change her outfit six times to impersonate Melania Trump.

Once December rolled around, both Bella starred in Love magazine’s infamous (and super scandalous) Advent calendar as a sexy ’80s workout instructor on day one, while Gigi has yet to make a cameo this year. In 2015, the model famously danced in her lacy lingerie.

Oh, and let’s not forget the moment Bella face planted while wearing high platform heels at the Michael Kors Spring 2017 runway show during fall’s NYFW, and handled it like a total pro.

Tell us: Who do you think had a bigger year in modeling, Gigi or Bella?