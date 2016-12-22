Hadid Sister Showdown: Is Gigi or Bella 2016's Model of the Year?

The Hadid sisters have had a career-defining year. Models.com just named Bella Hadid the industry’s top model of 2016, but in early December, her older sister Gigi Hadid won the International Model of the Year award at the British Fashion Awards. So which Hadid sister takes the crown? We rounded up their top moments of the year to help you decide.
To start, Gigi walked 27 runways in 2016, including stints for big name designers like Chanel, Balmain, Isabel Marant and Versace. Bella walked in almost just as many as her big sister (including most of those same top designer runways), with 24 catwalk cameos this year.
In terms of magazines, both sisters graced the covers of a collective 50 different publications throughout the course of this year. The highlights? Bella modeled for top US brands like Allure, Glamour and ELLE, while Gigi locked down covers for Harper’s BAZAAR, W, Allure, WSJ Magazine, and American Vogue.
An ultimate dream come true, I am beyond humbled. Shooting my first American @voguemagazine cover, in my hometown, was so surreal. And to be able to share it with Olympic Gold Medalist and my new friend #AshtonEaton is such an honor. I couldn't think of a cover I'd rather be on than the one celebrating athletics. Being an athlete has brought so much pride and joy to my life and has instilled the work ethic that still drives me every day. To Anna, @mariotestino, @tonnegood & everyone at Vogue- thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me, teaching me, showing me the world, and being such a pleasure to work with. ❤️ To @luizmattos1906 and my @imgmodels family, I don't thank you guys enough- I appreciate you so much. We did it!!!!!!! This one's dedicated to my biggest inspirations to work hard, my family, to all my coaches throughout my life 🏐🐎 and of course to the fans that have stuck by me from the start!!! Feeling extremely blessed. x
However, Gigi got snubbed once September rolled around, and didn’t star on any American fashion magazine covers for the iconic, biggest issue of the year, while her sister Bella graced Glamour for its September issue.
Both sisters walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris (while Gigi walked last year, Bella admitted she actually got cut) – and only Gigi earned the right to wear wings this time around.
I can't believe it! 💘💘💘 I was smiling SO HUGE on the inside I promise!!!! The most fun and nerve racking experience of my life but I wish I could do it over and over and over again!!!!! 🎀🎀Thank you @theweeknd for being the best and most incredible performer on the planet. You KILLED it, as always 😍 ❤️ And not enough thank you's to @ed_razek @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro and the whole VS family!!!💕🙏🏼💗🎀thank you for believing in me I love you all so so so much 💗💗💗💗
On top of modeling, the Hadid sisters also dipped their toes into fashion designing this year. Bella just announced a collaboration with the brand Chrome Hearts and posted some cryptic messages on Instagram teasing us with what’s to come in the line in 2017.
But this year, Gigi had some major designing moments too. The 21-year-old star not only teamed up with Tommy Hilfiger in the fall to create her own collection of cozy knitwear, print dresses, military jackets and more with the brand, but also caused a frenzy when she debuted the line during New York Fashion Week at an insane Carnival-themed extravaganza.
On top of that, Gigi also co-designed her eponymous boot – the Gigi boot – with Stuart Weitzman in the fall and models the shoe in a James Franco-directed short campaign film while boxing and teamed up with Reebok for their #PerfectNever campaign initiative.
And as if she wasn’t busy enough, Gigi also hosted the American Music Awards this past November, where she did everything from change her outfit six times to impersonate Melania Trump.
Once December rolled around, both Bella starred in Love magazine’s infamous (and super scandalous) Advent calendar as a sexy ’80s workout instructor on day one, while Gigi has yet to make a cameo this year. In 2015, the model famously danced in her lacy lingerie.
Oh, and let’s not forget the moment Bella face planted while wearing high platform heels at the Michael Kors Spring 2017 runway show during fall’s NYFW, and handled it like a total pro.
Tell us: Who do you think had a bigger year in modeling, Gigi or Bella?