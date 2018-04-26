The Hadid sisters love rocking a powerful pantsuit.

In honor of the premiere of Serena Williams‘ new HBO docuseries, Being Serena, supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid stepped out on the red carpet in N.Y.C. sporting matching pantsuits.

Gigi, who just celebrated her 23rd birthday earlier this week, wore a tan double-breasted Derek Lam suit, revealing a hint of her lacy nude bra underneath the jacket, along with Christian Louboutin pumps. Meanwhile, Bella, 21, opted for a slightly oversize black pantsuit with a tucked in white tee, gold hoop earrings and sporty Chanel sneakers.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Both sisters paid tribute to the tennis champion by pinning the same “S” shaped brooch to the left lapel of their respective suit jackets.

After the premiere, Bella posted a photo of herself and Williams on Instagram with an emotional caption about the “beautiful” series.

“Wow… Started crying 20 seconds in – and with that being said – This is one of the most inspiring, emotional, personal, and beautiful documentaries I’ve ever seen,” Bella wrote. “Thank you beautiful @serenawilliams for sharing your journey and opening such a personal part of your life to all of us… you are the epitome of a strong, powerful woman. Truly love you!”

The supermodel added a special shoutout to the tennis star’s 7-month-old daughter: “Olympia is the most beautiful angel! Congratulations #1❤ #BeingSerena”

The sisters are longtime friends and fans of Williams, and the tennis superstar presented Gigi with her Glamour Woman of the Year Award back in December.

“Gigi, you are one of the few people on this planet I would leave my baby for — for one night — but for you, it shows how much you mean to me,” Williams said at the ceremony, which marked her first red carpet appearance since welcoming her daughter in September.

This is the second time the Hadids have been out on the town this week. At Monday night’s golden birthday celebration for Gigi at Brooklyn Heights Social Club at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, the sisters both went along with the gold theme for the night with their outfits.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

While Gigi went with a gold Versace mini dress with a yellow gold manicure and sparkly eye shadow, Bella channeled her inner feline with a leopard-print slip dress featuring gold embellishments, gold hoop earrings and $795 Giuseppe Zanotti gold sandals.

“23 years ago the world was blessed with a little angel. Best friends since the moment you held me in the delivery room! You’ve been waiting for this day for your whole life…23!!!! Golden ! Just like u!” Bella wrote on Instagram in honor of her older sister’s big day.