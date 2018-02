Queen B Shades



From her funky Gentle Monster mirrored oval lenses to her fierce Alain Mikli cat eye frames, Beyoncé's sunglasses game has recently been on point (but who are we kidding, when is it not?). We all know Queen B isn't afraid to throw some stylish shade so if you're trying to get on her level with a trendy pair of sunglasses this season, we suggest shopping one of these 9 ultra-chic pairs.