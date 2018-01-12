Georgina Chapman Quietly Releases New Marchesa Lookbook Amid Harvey Weinstein Divorce Settlement

For Harvey Weinstein‘s soon-to-be ex-wife, it’s (almost) business as usual.

Georgina Chapman and her Marchesa and Marchesa Notte co-creator Keren Craig released 38 new looks from the label’s pre-fall 2018 collection amid Chapman’s multi-million dollar divorce agreement from the disgraced movie mogul.

Previewed by Women’s Wear Daily, the lookbook is proof that Chapman, 41, will not be taking a hiatus from her brand and will indeed continue on with the current season’s fashion schedule.

However, the fashion house did not to hold press appointments for both Marchesa and Marchesa Notte as brands do usually, according to WWD.

Lifetime

Marchesa’s pre-fall line “visits a nocturnal garden party, boasting dramatic silhouettes and colors” while Notte is a sartorial tribute to the “vibrant, tropical fantasy that was the kingdom of Hawaii and their last crown princess, Ka’iulani.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Though Chapman and Weinstein, 65, – who married on December 15, 2007 – have not filed divorce papers in court, PEOPLE previously revealed that she will not be walking away from her decade-long marriage empty-handed.

Weinstein will pay the fashion designer a divorce agreement worth roughly $15 to 20 million, a source told PEOPLE on Thursday. Chapman will also get primary custody of their two children, ages 7 and 4, but she and Weinstein are still working out the details of the division of their marital assets.

An insider previously shared with PEOPLE that Chapman could obtain nearly $12 million thanks to a prenuptial agreement. The mother of two was set to receive $300,000 annually in spousal support for their first nine years of marriage. After 10 years, that number jumped to $400,000, according to the prenup.

The prenuptial agreement also covered their marital assets, with Chapman receiving $250,000 annually for the first five years, and $700,000 per every additional year. For a housing allowance, she will get $25,000 per month of marriage.

On Oct. 10, Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein following allegations of sexual misconduct and has since met with divorce lawyers. In a statement to PEOPLE, she said, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered.”

“She doesn’t want to be married to Harvey,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She wants a divorce. It’s just not anything that she is rushing.”

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Attacked By Man at Arizona Restaurant in Newly Obtained Video

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

The Oscar-winning producer checked into a luxury resort in Arizona in October, shortly after the scandal broke. “His team set him up at a secure place to get him the help he needs — he knows and wants help,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He is taking treatment seriously. He only gets time off for meals and meals are spent with his treatment sponsor. He is basically in 24/7 treatment.”

On Wednesday, Weinstein was attacked while dining at Elements, a restaurant at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale.