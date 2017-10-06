Georgina Chapman Presents Bridal Collection Amid News of Husband Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Harassment Allegations

It was business as usual over at the Marchesa showroom on Thursday, despite a major development in designer Georgina Chapman’s personal life. As news broke that her husband, film executive Harvey Weinstein, was accused of sexual harassment, Chapman was in the middle of presenting Marchesa’s fall 2018 bridal collection.

The designer (who has created wedding gowns for celebrities including Julianne Hough, Nicole Richie and Lake Bell), maintained her composure, says an onlooker. “She was happily chatting with guests” and discussing dresses without any hint that the New York Times exposé about her husband was blowing up on social media. “The timing [of the story] felt weird and intentional,” the guest continues. “I’m sure everyone was thinking about it, but no one was discussing it at all.”

Showgirls…thank you to the most amazing team!!! #marchesa #fw18marchesabridal A post shared by Georgina Chapman (@georginachapmanmarchesa) on Oct 5, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

Thursday afternoon, Chapman shared photos on Instagram of models wearing her designs and thanked her team in the caption.

Commenters were quick to congratulate her on the show, while others voiced their opinions on her marriage and the allegations against her husband. One comment read, “You look ridiculous standing by your husband,” while others criticized those making negative remarks: “Shame on you!! How is this her fault? Why is she responsible for his actions?”

Weinstein spoke out yesterday to say that he’s had tough conversations with his family, and they’re supporting him, including Chapman.

“She stands 100 percent behind me. Georgina and I have talked about this at length,” Weinstein told the New York Post. “We went out with [attorney] Lisa Bloom last night when we knew the article was coming out. Georgina will be with Lisa and others kicking my ass to be a better human being and to apologize to people for my bad behavior, to say I’m sorry, and to absolutely mean it.”

In The New York Times‘ bombshell story on Thursday, it is alleged that Weinstein reached at least eight settlements with women related to inappropriate behavior in the workplace, with claims including requests for massages and invitations to watch him shower.

Weinstein’s attorney, Bloom, said in a statement that her client “denies many of the accusations as patently false.” The mogul is currently taking a leave of absence from work and is focused on controlling his temper by working with a therapist. Chapman, for her part, appears to be focused on her work.

