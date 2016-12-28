George Michael on His 'Faith' Video Outfit: 'I Came Up with Everything'

George Michael touched the world with much more than his music. His style was iconic, particularly in the areas of statement earrings, ripped jeans and leather jackets. But before he reached the peak of his career, the singer styled himself for his music videos, even sporting his own, non-designer, worn-in jeans throughout his “Faith” music video.

“My dad’s got them stashed away at his house,” the late singer told PEOPLE in a 2010 interview of the now-famous Levis jeans. “They were my own jeans. The rips were genuine, because I wore them so much. I used to ask my mum to sew up new rips. In the end, they were so worn out, she refused.”

And the rips in his jeans weren’t the only genuine thing about his look — because all of his early style choices were made solely by himself.

“The whole ‘Faith’ image was all me. I came up with the leather jacket and everything else. I didn’t use a stylist—I don’t think I could have afforded one!”

So it’s safe to say we can at least partially thank Michael for the distressed-denim trend that still exists today. But looking back, the star wasn’t thrilled with all of his style moments, most notably his blond hair color and exaggerated tan.

“Cor blimey, where do I start? I know, I’ll start with the blond hair from my Wham! days—that came about because I really didn’t want to be me, so the dark, curly hair had to go,” he said. “I could’ve done without those curtain rings in my ears. Another embarrassing moment: I went to an awards ceremony in a suit that made me look a little like Colonel Sanders. And I was practically orange from overdoing it on a sunbed.”

