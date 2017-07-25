A meeting between the second man to walk on the Moon and PEOPLE’s perennial Sexiest Man Alive was probably inevitable. But no one expected it to be this perfect.

As part of his ongoing 15-year role as Omega Ambassador, Gravity-star George Clooney met with NASA hero (Edmund Eugene) ‘Buzz’ Aldrin Jr. last April at London’s Tate Modern to collaborate on the new “Starmen” video for the watch brand, timed to commemorate the 48th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and honor 60 years of Omega’s involvement with space exploration.

Sharing popcorn and a brief montage, the pair recollects the ’60s and remind the audience that America’s sense of adventure is alive and suggest that Mars is in the offing, as Aldrin says, ‘because it’s there.”

Clooney was 8 years old and “at home watching television” when Aldrin — the second of only twelve men who’ve ever walked on the Moon — blasted off with Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins. Like anyone in his generation, raised in the patriotic ‘Can Do’ lessons of the Mercury/Gemini/ Apollo era projects, he is unabashed in admiration.

In six-charming minutes, he recalls how his family had bought a telescope and how he believed he could see the astronauts on the Moon surface, telling Aldrin, “this is what we saw on our black and white Zenith TV.” The 87-year old veteran of space exploration, who has trekked both North and South Poles, and Danced With The Stars, also shares his stories, reminiscing that he knew John Glenn in Korea and confirming to George that he was the first man to pee in space.

