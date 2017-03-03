Gayle King 'Cut Out the Crotch' of a Thong, Wears it As a Camisole On-Air

If you caught Gayle King on CBS This Morning today, you might have admired the host’s bold and spring-y mix of colors or her trendy glasses frames. But little did you know that what you should have been impressed by was her innovation in the clothing department.

King wore a lacy purple cami underneath her pink V-neck sheath, but that cami had another secret: It started its life as a pair of purple underwear. “Fashion tip! Thong underwear which I HATE can be used as a Cami-just cut out the crotch! @therealadamsays approves!! Swipe right to see creative use of panties …” she captioned a shot of herself holding up a very saucy pair of undies. The reveal? An all-business bandeau worn as part of her Serious Journalist look on-air mere moments later. (For those wondering who @therealadamsays is and why he gets to approve, he’s Adam Glassman, the creative director of O, the Oprah Magazine, for which King is the editor-at-large.)

It’s hardly the first time her on-air fashion has been a topic of conversation. In January she celebrated five years on the show by wearing the same mustard-and-yellow sheath she has worn once a year since 2012. And in December, King shared that she frequently received on-air accessory criticism from her BFF Oprah, who sends her thoughts on King’s jewelry, lipstick and more straight from the treadmill.

Note @oprah sent to my asst this am "plz tell Gayle I'm on treadmill & it's hard to focus w/the circus around your neck" I think she's WRONG thoughts? A post shared by Gayle King (@gayleking) on Dec 6, 2016 at 1:01pm PST

Would you try this trick?