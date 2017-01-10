Gayle King Really, Really Loves This White-and-Yellow Dress

We all have that piece of clothing in our closet that we would wear every single day for the rest of our lives if it was even remotely socially acceptable to do so. For most of us, that indispensable garment likely takes the form of a beloved pair of sweatpants or ratty college tee, though for some of our more well-heeled readers it could just as easily be a beloved blouse or fail proof cocktail dress. As is apparently the case for Oprah’s right-hand woman and CBS This Morning co-anchor, Gayle King who celebrated the show’s five-year anniversary on Monday by donning the exact same dress she’s worn every year since 2012.

On Monday evening, King posted a picture to her Instagram account showing her wearing a cocktail dress with mustard yellow panels running down both sides and a white panel in the middle, posing in front of a screen depicting four images of her wearing the same piece of clothing in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2016. As an explainer, the morning news host wrote in the caption, “Only wear it once a year & today’s the day! As @cbsthismorning celebrates 5 years on the air-to those of you who watch thank YOU! For those of you who don’t we are waiting for you …”

It seems that to celebrate her anniversary each year and another successful season on CBS, Gayle has chosen to wear her lucky dress. The montage of photos also serves as proof that she not only plays favorites with her wardrobe, but she also has a penchant for accessorizing with sparkly pendants and has developed a signature, slightly feathered, bobbed and banged hairstyle that shows no signs of changing anytime soon. But at the end of the day, there’s really only thing we’re dying to know. Given her BFF’s strong opinions on a particular necklace Gayle owns, what does Oprah have to say about this particular choice in frock?

