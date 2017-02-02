Gap’s New Ads Are Going to Give You Ridiculous ’90s Nostalgia

If you jumped on the ’90s revival train in a big way last year (we’re looking at you, Kendall Jenner, the champion of bringing back every single long lost trend), the decade is continuing to have a major moment in 2017. Gap is keeping the throwback trend going with its new curated collection. The brand is bringing back 15 iconic ’90s styles from the archives, and they’re revisiting the brand’s iconic ads to go with them, fronted by (very appropriately) the most iconic supermodel of the ’90s, Naomi Campbell, who posed for the brand in 1992 wearing the pocket tee that’s been revisited for the Archive Re-Issue.

To really maximize the moment, Gap called up the offspring of some of their ’90s campaign stars and put them in outfits that recalled their parents’ original ads. There’s Lizzy Jagger, daughter of Jerry Hall, wearing a black bodysuit like the one her mom wore; Evan Ross, son of Diana Ross, in a logo tank that pays homage to the tank she wore in her 1991 ad; and so on, including Chelsea Tyler, daughter of Steven Tyler, Coco Gordon, daughter of Kim Gordon, DJ TJ Mizell, son of Jam Master Jay of Run DMC and Rumer Willis, daughter of Demi Moore.

Willis tells PeopleStyle the vibe on set was happy and easy going. “We laughed the whole time it was so much fun, but I think the funniest thing was all of us trying to learn the dance moves and remembering not to smile,” Willis says. Echoes Campbell: “The funniest moment onset was doing the ’90s dance moves with the kids!”

The ads recall the iconic Steven Meisel ones that Campbell says are her favorites (Willis liked the commercial with the leather jackets set to “I Just Can’t Get Enough”) though they’re set to Color Me Badd and the haircuts are a little less 1997 this time around. But if we didn’t tell you there were more than 20 years between these ads and Campbell’s original ones, you might not know it – she hasn’t aged a day, and nor has her first Gap purchase, a plain white T-shirt, which she still has in her closet. Willis, for her part, nabbed a denim jacket and still has some ’90s black Capri pants in her closet.

RELATED PHOTOS: Meet the New Class of Supermodels

Ready to get your ’90s on? Take styling tips from Willis, who loves to wear her denim “super high waisted, with Converse and a white tee, which looks amazing I think on guys and girls,” or from Campbell, who says “my favorite way to wear denim is anywhere and any way — accessorised appropriately, denim can be worn with heels or flats and night or day.” Advice as timeless as these ads.