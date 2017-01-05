17 Years Later, a Customer Got a Refund on this Gap Shirt

As any experienced budget-conscious shopper can tell you, the practice of returning items of clothing is an art form, especially now that online shopping has made it easier than ever to receive clothes (but more annoying than ever to return them). But while most of us are struggling just to keep all of our receipts in order, clearly, there is some type of returns guru to be found amongst us meager shopping mortals. According to a recent Reddit post from a user (and likely Gap employee), it’s possible to use some kind of Jedi mind tricks to get the Gap to accept items (with tags!) that were last produced nearly two decades ago.

In the photo posted to the r/Funny subreddit by user thevintagekid, a XL red button-down shirt, priced at a very reasonable $24.50, with a green and plaid corduroy vest over the top is shown hanging from a hanger next to an incensed sign from upper management of Gap, inquiring, “Who on Earth accepted this as a return?!?!?! This item is from the summer of 2000! That was almost 17 years ago! Our return policy is 45 days! If you’re not sure, ASK! – Management”

Though it seems hard to believe that a major retailer such as Gap would make such an amateur mistake as to accept an article of clothing that’s almost two decades old, many on Reddit speculated that it was simply a matter of the employee’s inexperience or the returner making a scene that it just seemed easier to avoid.

But to the consumer’s credit, despite being sold at the dawn of Y2K, the tags are still miraculously intact without even the slightest hint of creasing. In any case, it’s good to know that there’s no need to go scouring through thrift store racks for the perfect aughts throwback ensemble when you can simply shop Gap’s sales racks.

