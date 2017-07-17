You Can Get Daenerys' Dragon Chain from the Game of Thrones Premiere - for a Mere $3,650

Unlike Ed Sheeran, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) made a late, quiet arrival at the end of the season-seven premiere of Game of Thrones Sunday night, but as always, she made an impression. As she and her motley crew appeared, she had a new look, trading her usual diaphanous gowns for a warrior-like long jacket and pants, topped off with a striking accessory: a thick, silver dragon chain draped across her chest.

The chain is the hero piece of the second “Breaking Chains” collection of Thrones-inspired jewelry designed by the show’s costume designer Michele Clapton and jewelry brand Yunus & Eliza, and if you want to channel Khaleesi, an exact replica can be yours — for $3,650. The piece is a hand-carved “dragon spine,” and at the “heart” sits three dragons’ heads.

Why is the necklace so significant to Dany’s look? “It becomes less like jewelry and more appropriately militaristic,” Clapton tells InStyle. “It was important to use the three dragon sigil in the design of the chain, and also the circle at the shoulder in which to loop her red Targaryen sash and heighten her sense of status.”

If the chain’s price tag will cost you a trip to the Iron Bank of Braavos, there are some other, equally fierce pieces available in the collection, including a $500 dragon-head pendant, $420 dragon-chain bracelet and $160 link ring (which, although it features exactly zero dragon heads, is still pretty badass).

Shop the entire collection at mey.london.com, and look out for more pieces as our girl — er, Khaleesi — wears them throughout the season on Game of Thrones every Sunday night at 9 P.M. on HBO.

