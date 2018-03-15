Gal Gadot Brings Her Superhero Confidence to Reebok as the Brand's Latest Face

In case you needed another reason to believe that Gal Gadot is a real-life superhero, the Wonder Woman actress is taking her talents to the world of fitness gear, as she’s just landed a gig as the latest face of Reebok.

The 32-year-old mother of two, who also recently became a global brand ambassador for Revlon, is starring in Reebok’s latest campaign in order to share the spirit of the brand’s “Be More Human” motto, which aims to inspire women everywhere to embrace fitness — which she’s been doing since a young age.

“Working out has always been a big part of my life, especially with having a mother who was a P.E. teacher, I was exposed to an active lifestyle from an early age,” Gadot shared in a press release. She joins Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Ariana Grande as partners for the brand. In the images, Gadot wears a lineup of leggings, tops and sports bras in a sophisticated black-and-white palette. (The pieces are all available at reebok.com now.)

Gadot also shared her excitement for her new role on Instagram:

“I’m pumped about my new partnership with @Reebok! Together, we’re going to find the fun in fitness, and the strength in sports! Ladies, let’s play,” the star captioned the photo.