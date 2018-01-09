Gal Gadot Has a Wonder-ful New Beauty Gig with Revlon

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Thanks to her role in Wonder Woman, we’re already well aware of the fact that Gal Gadot is capable of inspiring women everywhere when it comes to activism, acting, fashion and fitness … as well as wearing flats to formal events. But the the 32-year-old Israeli actress is about to make her mark as a major face in beauty — and the source of all of your beauty inspo — as she’s just been named as a Global Ambassador for Revlon.

“Live boldly means to me, just owning it. Being confident. Being positive and going after whatever dream that you have,” Gadot says in the brand’s new campaign video announcing their new mission, “Live Boldly”.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Best Beauty Product Launches of 2018

Gadot announced the partnership on Instagram Tuesday morning, but she says she’s been a brand fan for a while. “I’ve been familiar with them since I can remember myself wearing makeup,” Gadot tells WWD. “They love women, they celebrate women and they’re very accessible.”

The star’s Golden Globes glam on Sunday night also hinted at her new partnership, as she wore a full face of makeup from the brand, including the Revlon ColorStay Crème Eye Shadow in Crème Brûlée on her lids and Revlon Super Lustrous lipstick in Bombshell Red on her lips.

With her new role, the actress follows in the footsteps of Gwen Stefani, Ciara, and more. It’s first major beauty gig for Gadot, who has appeared in Gucci fragrance campaign in the past).