Gal Gadot Goes for the Gold at the Justice League Premiere in Hollywood

Standing out on a red carpet that includes a slew of iconic actors like Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Diane Lane may be an intimidating task for some, but not Gal Gadot. (She is Wonder Woman, after all).

The 32-year-old actress stunned at the premiere of Justice League in Hollywood on Monday night, wearing a shimmering gold Altuzarra gown with a thigh-high slit that allowed her left leg to peek out. The ensemble was on-trend for the night, with Connie Nielsen and Amber Heard also sporting similar leggy looks.

Gadot’s asymmetrical neckline kept the top half of the dress modest and placed the focus on her fresh-faced beauty look. Her brunette locks were swept into a chic up-do and she added Jennifer Fisher jewels to finish the look.

Just this week, Warner Bros. announced that Wonder Woman 2 will debut six weeks earlier than originally planned — moving the hugely anticipated superhero sequel up to Nov. 1, 2019. Originally the Patty Jenkins-directed film was set to be released on Dec. 13, 2019.

The news comes after Disney and Lucasfilm moved Star Wars: Episode IX to Dec. 20, 2019 in September.