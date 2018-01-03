Gal Gadot Is a Wonder in Yellow at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala

Gal Gadot will be among the attendees at Sunday’s 2018 Golden Globes, and likely one of the many women wearing all-black looks as a symbol of protest against sexual harassment in Hollywood.

So on Tuesday, it was no surprise to see the 32-year-old Israeli-born actress go in the opposite direction when choosing her gown for the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.

The Wonder Woman star walked the red carpet at the Palm Springs Convention Center in a fitted sleeveless bright yellow gown with a plunging asymmetrical neckline, an open back, and thigh-high slit.

Gadot accessorized her look with tan heels, black earrings and matching nail polish. She wore her brunette hair up in a tight bun.

Gal Gadot Steve Granitz/WireImage

Joining Gadot at the event were a sea of stars including Jessica Chastain, Saoirse Ronan, Salma Hayek, Mary J. Blige, Common, Armie Hammer, Octavia Spencer, Allison Janney, Holly Hunter, Laurie Metcalf, Kumail Nanjiani and Gadot’s Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

Among the evening’s big winners were Chastain (Chairman’s Award for Molly’s Game), Willem Dafoe (Icon Award for The Florida Project), Hunter (Career Achievement Award, The Big Sick), Janney (Actress Spotlight Award, I, Tonya), Sam Rockwell (Actor Spotlight Award, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Ronan (Actress Desert Palm Achievement Award, Lady Bird), Gary Oldman (Actor Desert Palm Achievement Award, Darkest Hour), Blige (Actress Breakthrough Performance Award for Mudbound), and Timothée Chalamet (Actor Breakthrough Performance Award, Call Me By Your Name).

The Shape Of Water was named the top film, receiving the Vanguard Award honor.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Tuesday’s Awards Gala kicked off the Palm Springs International Film Festival, which runs for 14 days and screens over 180 films.

Gadot will be presenting at Sunday’s 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards alongside Halle Berry, Chris Hemsworth, Emma Watson, Neil Patrick Harris, Carol Burnett and former show host Amy Poehler. Newly married Alicia Vikander will also be making an appearance along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kelly Clarkson, Kerry Washington and Lady Bird writer/director Greta Gerwig.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace stars Penélope Cruz, Darren Criss, Ricky Martin and Edgar Ramírez also made the presenters list, as well as Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, and Sharon Stone. Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert, Shirley MacLaine and Aaron Taylor-Johnson round out the list.