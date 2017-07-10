Gabrielle Union Masters Summer Dressing with a $63 Dress

Gabrielle Union‘s impeccable style streak continues. This time, the 44-year-old actress gave us summer fever in a strapless dress. It turns out the floral-print number, which she paired with yellow sandals, is actually a look that Eva Mendes designed for her collaboration with New York & Company. And the breezy dress comes with a $63 price tag (shop similar here)—something we all can appreciate.

In fact, the majority of Eva Mendes’s collection for New York & Company is pretty affordable. There are several skirts on the line up that clock in under $50, and there are gorgeous blouses that you can score for less than $30.

Union has also collaborated with New York & Company to create several trendy styles that won’t break the bank. It’s definitely refreshing to see so many celebs take a break from wearing luxury designs to promote affordable fashions. And Union’s latest outfit is just proof that you can still look like a star without spending major bucks.

This article originally appeared on Instyle.com