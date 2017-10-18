Gabrielle Union Just Set a New Style Streak, Wearing 11 Different Outfits in 4 Days

When a celebrity has a new project to promote, it’s normal to expect a few stylish sidewalk struts and red carpet turns, but Gabrielle Union took things to the next level, attempting to wear as many outfits as were physically possible in one press tour — landing on 11 different outfits in four days.

Blake Lively was hot on her tail earlier this week, stepping out in seven different looks in one day, but Lively’s sprint was no match for Union’s style stamina.

Union has been on a press tour promoting her new book, We’re Going to Need More Wine, stopping by so many different events in so many different standout outfits, that we would be remiss if we didn’t gather very single look from the past week to admire her chic sensibility, innate style and impressive packing abilities.

On Wednesday, she stepped out in white tee with rose-print embroidery over a side pocket, paired with a green-printed wide-leg pant and pink pointy-toe pumps.

And on Tuesday, that’s when her style streak really hit its stride. She arrived at Good Morning America wearing a long-sleeve button-down denim dress with a metallic gold coat worn over her shoulders with oxford heels and a top-handle bag.

Then left the morning news show in a completely different outfit — in a houndstooth-print turtleneck and high-waisted maroon wide-leg pants.

RELATED PHOTOS: Blake Lively Wore 7 Wildly Glam Outfits in 24 Hours. Join Us on This Wardrobe Journey

She was spotted out and about in the city throughout the day in two different outfits.

First, she was seen in a comfy ribbed sweater featuring a giant center cutout with a multicolor midi skirt, platform sandals and oversize carry-all tote. Then in a fun and whimsical birds-of-paradise-printed button-down shirt and matching loose-fitting trouser (both by Stella McCartney), accessorized with a platform shoe and a tan Danse Lente handbag.

(She was even out wearing a third look, a ribbed gray sweater, white moto vest, pinstripe culottes and white pumps, not pictured.)

Later that night, she attended the annual God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in a double-breasted tan jacket with matching culotte-style pant, with gold sandals and a burgundy clutch.

And finally ended her jam-packed day at her Martini & Rossi book tour afterparty in a totally pared-down outfit, in a hoodie-style dress, lace-up sneakers, gold hoop earrings and a crossbody bag.

And if you think her whirlwind day of 7 wardrobe changes was exhausting to watch, imagine being the star, who started the style parade a few days before. On Monday she wore a floral-embroidered sweatshirt, green work pant, embellished heels and a yellow see-through Tyler Ellis doctor bag.

On Friday of last week she was seen walking around the city in a checker-print lace-accented blouse, checkered trousers, an oversize black and green coat and top-handle black bag.

And she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday in a blue and yellow stripped crew-neck sweater, tiered, fringe skirt and ankle-strap pink heels. And that doesn’t even include the maroon dress she wore on The View (below), bringing the grand total to 11.

Morning, Noon & Night 🌞🥂💃🏿 LOVING this new @nyandcompany dress from my latest collection Bag @gabrielahearst Shoes @malonesouliers ❤🔥❤ A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Oct 12, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

Why Divorce Helped Gabrielle Union Take More Fashion Risks

So you can see, the results are in. Lively may have been off to a hot start with her quick changes, but Union’s slow and steady game plan won in the end.

Which outfit do you like best?