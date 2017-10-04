Gabrielle Union Has Mastered the Flawless Makeup-Free Selfie: Steal Her 5 Clock-Stopping Tricks

Every time we see a photo of Gabrielle Union, we find ourselves wondering anew how she seems to have pretty much stopped aging circa 1998. Whether she’s working out, filming a movie or stepping out on a red carpet, it’s impossible to miss the fact that she’s figured out an incredible regimen to maintain her smooth, glowing, astoundingly youthful skin – as well as the fact that she’s proud to show it off without a stitch of makeup.

And though we know the 44-year-old star has plenty of tips for keeping her skin in tip-top shape (some easy, like sunscreen and water, and some tougher, like going air conditioning-free in Miami), she’s also no stranger to a well-thought-out selfie to show off her makeup-free face to its best advantage. Follow her five genius rules for the best possible #wokeuplikethis selfie.

1. Embrace clean skin

Union loves to show off skin that’s been freshly-scrubbed. Case in point: the Instagram photo above. “Well hello freckles, it’s been a minute ❤️,” she writes.

2. Take advantage of “Golden Hour”





Any celebrity worth her Instagram handle knows that the best time of day for any shot is the 60 minutes pre-sunset, when natural light is at its rosiest and most flattering.

3. Actually, take advantage of all natural light





Using midday sun as a natural highlighter also is a pretty spectacular glow-enhancer.

4. Hydrate your skin — and your body

Me and this Chicago weather 😐💁🏾☃️❄️ A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Dec 11, 2016 at 4:59pm PST

“My mom preached water, because it was more economical than soda or juice,” she told People a few years back, adding that she tries to avoid air conditioning, which dries out the skin, whenever she can.

5. Relax!

Just me ❤ A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Mar 31, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

“My best anti-aging tip is the ability to say no, no and hell no,” she told Women’s Health earlier this year. “We run ourselves ragged saying yes to every freaking thing, whether it’s to our family, spouses or careers. I sleep eight hours a day and don’t let myself stress out. A lot of people call it selfish, but I don’t have any wrinkles.”

