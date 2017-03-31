Gabrielle Union’s Great Style Is Coming to a Billboard Near You (and Then Your Closet!)

For as long as Gabrielle Union’s been in the spotlight, she’s been a red carpet style star (doubly so when she’s with her fashionisto hubby Dwyane Wade). Which means she’s way overdue to join the ranks of the red carpet regulars who have all rolled out their own fashion lines lately. Stars including Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria and Melissa McCarthy have all branched out into design, and now Union is joining their squad.

It was just announced that Union is the new face of New York & Company’s 7th Avenue Design Studio, and will drop her very own namesake collection in August. (She joins Eva Mendes as a New York & Company brand ambassador.)

This marks a perfect pairing for both the brand and Union because 7th Avenue Design Studio (which contains a lot of modern suiting and versatile separates) is in the same style arena as the wardrobe on her show Being Mary Jane.

Her character on the show, Mary Jane Paul, is a TV news anchor who dresses in versatile, stylish pieces, with a similar aesthetic that the brand represents. “Mary Jane’s style reflects power, leadership, and risk taking,” Union says in a statement. “She wears classic styles but with a twist, which is why I think she’d definitely shop at New York & Company.”

New York & Company CEO Greg Scott promises her upcoming namesake collection will be “unlike anything our customers have ever seen from us.”

And Union is equally excited about what’s in store for customers, she says in the statement: “I am excited to work with a brand that’s known for embracing diversity and that caters specifically to women — especially women who want to look on-point without breaking the bank. I can’t wait to show everyone what I’ve been working on!”

This news comes after Union and Wade opened a his-and-hers pop-up shop at the NBA All-Star game, which sold their products and a collection of things they’re loving right now. And it’s hot on the heels of her new haircare line, Flawless, which dropped earlier this month.

Are you excited for her namesake collection?